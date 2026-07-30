CPI Card Group (PMTS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $143.8820 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 92.16%. The company had revenue of $147.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.69 million. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CPI Card Group alerts: Sign Up

CPI Card Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $239.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PMTS shares. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered CPI Card Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CPI Card Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PMTS

Insider Activity

In other CPI Card Group news, insider Donna Abbey Carmignani sold 4,870 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $74,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,922.96. This represents a 47.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Sanford Riley purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 5,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Card Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 98.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,769 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group, Inc NASDAQ: PMTS is a leading provider of payment, identification and related credential solutions for financial institutions, governments and private enterprises. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and personalization of secure plastic and metal cards, including EMV chip, magnetic-stripe and contactless cards. CPI Card Group also offers digital credentialing services and cloud-based card management tools that enable real-time controls, mobile wallet integration, fraud monitoring and analytics.

With a focus on security and innovation, CPI Card Group integrates advanced features such as holograms, microprinting, RFID/NFC technology and laser-engraved artwork into its card products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CPI Card Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CPI Card Group wasn't on the list.

While CPI Card Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here