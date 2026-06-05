Craig Hallum Forecasts MediWound's Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Craig Hallum raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MediWound in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum analyst C. Knickerbocker now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for MediWound's current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. Craig Hallum also issued estimates for MediWound's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediWound from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MediWound in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.00.

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MediWound Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $14.45 on Friday. MediWound has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.42. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a negative net margin of 180.30%.The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at MediWound

In other MediWound news, Director David Morton Fox purchased 3,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,413.13. This represents a 18.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of MediWound by 90.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 69.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 22.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MediWound this week:

Positive Sentiment: Craig Hallum raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for MediWound, suggesting slightly better near-term profitability than previously expected.

Craig Hallum raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for MediWound, suggesting slightly better near-term profitability than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Craig Hallum also increased its Q3 2026 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, signaling some improvement in its longer-range outlook for the company.

Craig Hallum also increased its Q3 2026 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, signaling some improvement in its longer-range outlook for the company. Positive Sentiment: MediWound recently beat the consensus EPS estimate in its latest quarterly results, which may still provide some support for the stock.

MediWound recently beat the consensus EPS estimate in its latest quarterly results, which may still provide some support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates remain deeply negative overall, with MediWound still expected to post losses in 2026 through 2028, limiting the immediate bullish case.

Analyst estimates remain deeply negative overall, with MediWound still expected to post losses in 2026 through 2028, limiting the immediate bullish case. Negative Sentiment: Maxim Group cut estimates across several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029, reflecting a weaker outlook for earnings growth.

Maxim Group cut estimates across several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029, reflecting a weaker outlook for earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Craig Hallum lowered its FY2027 estimate, while Maxim also reduced its Q1 2028 and Q4 2027 forecasts, adding to concerns about slower profitability improvement.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. NASDAQ: MDWD is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.

The company's lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.

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