Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

CXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on Crane NXT in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Crane NXT Price Performance

CXT stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 541,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,633. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.63 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Crane NXT's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Crane NXT's payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2,449.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company's stock worth $95,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,361 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 632.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,057,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 392,187 shares of the company's stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 315,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the first quarter worth approximately $10,874,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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