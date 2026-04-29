Crane NXT (CXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $378.6330 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.53 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crane NXT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Crane NXT Stock Performance

NYSE CXT opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.21. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Crane NXT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Crane NXT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,472 shares of the company's stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Crane NXT by 120.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CXT shares. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Crane NXT in a report on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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