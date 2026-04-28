Crane Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,437 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 255% compared to the average daily volume of 687 call options.

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Crane Trading Down 1.5%

Crane stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.21. 386,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,233. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $153.06 and a fifty-two week high of $214.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $185.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Crane's revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.71 per share, for a total transaction of $183,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 410,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,443,634.57. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.95, for a total transaction of $543,851.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,148,546.05. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $987,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Crane by 27.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,060 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,817 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $67,524,000 after buying an additional 84,278 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $20,951,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Crane by 17.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,696 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Crane

Here are the key news stories impacting Crane this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and guidance lift confidence — Revenue grew ~24.9% YoY and the company beat revenue/consensus; Crane raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $6.65–$6.85, roughly in line with or slightly above sell‑side expectations, which is the main driver for the stock move. Crane Company Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year EPS Guidance

Q1 results and guidance lift confidence — Revenue grew ~24.9% YoY and the company beat revenue/consensus; Crane raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $6.65–$6.85, roughly in line with or slightly above sell‑side expectations, which is the main driver for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: CEO succession complete — Alex Alcala assumed the CEO role (internal promotion) with Max Mitchell moving to Executive Chairman, giving investors continuity in strategy and execution. Leadership clarity reduces a governance risk premium. Crane Company Announces Completion of CEO Succession

CEO succession complete — Alex Alcala assumed the CEO role (internal promotion) with Max Mitchell moving to Executive Chairman, giving investors continuity in strategy and execution. Leadership clarity reduces a governance risk premium. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.255/share (ex‑dividend May 29; payable June 10), an annualized ~$1.02/share implying ~0.6% yield at current levels; signals capital return discipline.

Dividend declared — Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.255/share (ex‑dividend May 29; payable June 10), an annualized ~$1.02/share implying ~0.6% yield at current levels; signals capital return discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price targets — Recent analyst notes include a DA Davidson buy and mid‑$200s price target dispersion; these provide potential upside but vary across firms. Crane Company (CR) Stock Rises on Q1 2026 Earnings

Analyst coverage and price targets — Recent analyst notes include a DA Davidson buy and mid‑$200s price target dispersion; these provide potential upside but vary across firms. Negative Sentiment: Third‑party reports highlight GAAP/flow weaknesses — Some outlets point to a divergence between stronger operating profit and weaker net income/EPS, plus a reported decline in operating cash flow and a year‑over‑year rise in liabilities; these items could keep some investors cautious until underlying drivers are clarified. Crane Company (CR) Stock Rises on Q1 2026 Earnings (third‑party details)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $201.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $223.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crane

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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