Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as high as $11.30. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 63,020 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crawford & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRD.A

Crawford & Company Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $540.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.21%.

Insider Transactions at Crawford & Company

In related news, EVP Andrew John Bart sold 14,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $144,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,184.80. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 19,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $181,821.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,466.08. The trade was a 46.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,282 shares of company stock worth $578,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.27% of the company's stock.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform.

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