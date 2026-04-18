Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $10.29. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.1150, with a volume of 1,443 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Crawford & Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Crawford & Company Stock Up 0.2%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $332.41 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company NYSE: CRD.B is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company's services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

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