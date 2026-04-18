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Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Crawford & Company logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares briefly rose to and intraday-matched the 200-day moving average of $10.29 on Friday but last traded at $10.115 (up about 0.2%) on light volume (1,443 shares).
  • Zacks Research downgraded Crawford & Company to a "strong sell" on March 9, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Sell.
  • The company missed the latest quarter's estimates with EPS of $0.15 vs. $0.23 expected and revenue of $308.5M vs. $332.4M expected; analysts project FY EPS of 0.83, while the firm has a ~$492M market cap, P/E ~25.9, ROE 26.2% and a net margin of 1.5%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Crawford & Company.

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $10.29. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.1150, with a volume of 1,443 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Crawford & Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on CRD.B

Crawford & Company Stock Up 0.2%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $332.41 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford & Company

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Company NYSE: CRD.B is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company's services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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