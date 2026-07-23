Credit Acceptance (CACC) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to announce earnings of $12.20 per share and revenue of $588.0670 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $48 EPS for the current fiscal year and $54 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Credit Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $606.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.36. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $401.90 and a 12 month high of $668.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $589.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.24, for a total value of $7,185,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,346 shares in the company, valued at $32,234,781.04. The trade was a 18.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay D. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.04, for a total value of $1,803,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,604,801.52. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,304 shares of company stock valued at $29,186,331. Insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Credit Acceptance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $557.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CACC

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation, founded in 1972 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, is a specialty finance company focused on the indirect automotive lending market. The company partners with independent and franchised auto dealers to facilitate purchase financing for consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans. By purchasing retail installment contracts originated by these dealers, Credit Acceptance provides capital and credit insurance to support vehicle sales, enabling dealers to broaden their customer base and reduce credit risk.

Through its proprietary underwriting platform and risk management strategies, Credit Acceptance evaluates borrower applications, structures credit plans, and retains servicing rights on the acquired contracts.

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