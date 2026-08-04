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Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund logo with Finance background
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Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.73. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 640,671 shares.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 1.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 227.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Finally, Winter & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund NYSEAMERICAN: DHY is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund offers exposure to a broad array of high-yield bonds issued by companies across various sectors, including industrials, communications, and financial services. It is structured to trade on the NYSE American exchange, enabling investors to gain intraday access to a diversified high-yield portfolio.

In managing its portfolio, the fund adheres to a disciplined credit research process that evaluates issuers' fundamentals, cash flow profiles, and relative valuations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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