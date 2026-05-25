Credo Technology Group (CRDO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, June 1st. Analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $431.7950 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The company had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $218.41 on Monday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 121.34 and a beta of 3.17. The business's fifty day moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $1,644,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 198,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,653,305.69. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $4,922,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,024,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,391,481.30. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 386,608 shares of company stock valued at $50,371,351 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $207.71.

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Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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