Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.69, for a total value of $6,783,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,964,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,473,780.30. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $7,137,075.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $4,922,225.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $4,931,575.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $5,170,550.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $4,333,450.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $3,251,875.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,837,725.00.

On Sunday, April 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,434 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $246,929.30.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $2,510,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $2,768,425.00.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Up 9.0%

Credo Technology Group stock traded up $22.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,316,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,717. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.66. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.22. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $274.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.Credo Technology Group's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

See Also

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