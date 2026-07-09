Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 27,500 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $6,684,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,882,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,429,768,852.20. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 3,790 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.71, for a total transaction of $980,510.90.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $7,420,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.94, for a total transaction of $7,450,850.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.69, for a total transaction of $6,783,975.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $7,137,075.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $4,922,225.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $4,931,575.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $5,170,550.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $4,333,450.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $3,251,875.00.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.65. 6,866,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843,945. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.09. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $86.49 and a 12 month high of $308.67.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Credo Technology Group's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $263.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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