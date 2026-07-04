Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Credo Technology Group stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of CECO Environmental NASDAQ: CECO on 6/30/2026.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $241.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.44. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $86.49 and a 12 month high of $308.67.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company's revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $9,979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 501,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,207,276.04. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $3,251,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,134,870 shares in the company, valued at $725,448,377.50. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,095 shares of company stock worth $81,206,774. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,585,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,486,320 shares of the company's stock worth $645,537,000 after buying an additional 849,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,041 shares of the company's stock worth $555,117,000 after buying an additional 184,676 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,835,000 after buying an additional 3,597,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,778,000 after buying an additional 1,218,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Evercore started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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