Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 5% - Here's What Happened

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.46 and last traded at $183.32. Approximately 9,512,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,331,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.53.

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Key Headlines Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 2.72.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,782,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at $209,764,835.36. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $4,089,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,327,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $862,610,352.10. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,499 shares of company stock worth $51,865,795. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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