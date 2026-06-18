Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 9% - Should You Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $274.90 and last traded at $271.83. Approximately 9,178,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 7,543,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.33.

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Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $193.31 and its 200 day moving average is $152.66.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $259,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,397.78. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,208 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $465,888.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,447,107. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 416,884 shares of company stock worth $72,809,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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