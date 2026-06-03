Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 6.3% - What's Next?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $204.00 and last traded at $214.60. 9,501,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 7,228,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.41.

View Our Latest Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 6.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.28. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $623,816.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,450.95. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $1,156,935.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 433,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,192,273.14. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 386,608 shares of company stock worth $50,371,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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