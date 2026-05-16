Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Crescent Capital BDC from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.30.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 7.2%

CCAP opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.59. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($6.84) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 31.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $286,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crescent Capital BDC this week:

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle market companies in the United States. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker CCAP, the firm offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of debt and equity instruments, targeting businesses with attractive risk-adjusted return profiles. Its primary objective is to generate current income through interest payments and potential capital appreciation via selective equity co-investments.

The company’s investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans, unsecured second-lien loans, mezzanine debt, as well as preferred and common equity co-investments.

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