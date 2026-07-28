Crexendo (CXDO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Crexendo to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $24.6430 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.63 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Crexendo Price Performance

CXDO stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Crexendo from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXDO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,278,160. This trade represents a 19.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jon Brinton sold 114,795 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,226.30. Following the sale, the executive owned 114,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,226.30. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,184 shares of company stock worth $6,540,573. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Crexendo by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Crexendo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Crexendo during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc NASDAQ: CXDO is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions tailored to businesses of varying sizes. The company's flagship offering, CXsuite, integrates enterprise-grade voice, video conferencing, instant messaging, presence, and contact center functionality into a single platform delivered over the internet. By leveraging hosted infrastructure and a subscription-based model, Crexendo aims to reduce on-premises hardware costs and simplify management for IT teams and resellers.

Crexendo's product portfolio includes a multi-tenant cloud PBX, SIP trunking, session border controllers and an application programming interface (API) suite that allows partners and customers to embed real-time communications into custom workflows.

Further Reading

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