Cricut (CRCT) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $159.9540 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Cricut had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.33 million. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cricut Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CRCT opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $958.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18. Cricut has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 461.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Cricut's dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Cricut in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cricut from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $3.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRCT

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,461,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,623,288.40. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jason Makler purchased 9,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $42,058.94. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $128,854.60. This represents a 48.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,633 shares of company stock worth $378,514. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Cricut by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 982,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 775,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc NASDAQ: CRCT is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in personal and small-business crafting solutions. The company designs and markets a family of cutting machines that leverage computer-aided design to precisely cut a wide range of materials, including paper, vinyl, fabric and leather. Complementing its hardware offerings, Cricut provides proprietary software and mobile applications that enable users to create custom artwork, import graphics and access a vast library of pre-designed projects and fonts through a subscription service.

Founded as a division of Provo Craft & Novelty in 2005, Cricut emerged as an independent public company in March 2021.

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