CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 7.5% - Here's Why

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.04 and last traded at $52.4220. 815,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,870,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 16,569.77%.The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 3,450 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $166,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 91,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,242.40. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $499,442.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 245,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,948.84. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 504 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company's stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRISPR Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRISPR Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here