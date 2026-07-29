Criteo (CRTO) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $263.3990 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.64 million during the quarter. Criteo had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Criteo Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRTO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 431,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,367,855.74. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,723,794 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 838,523 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,988 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $105,711,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,397,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $90,629,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,097,465 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $24,803,000 after buying an additional 761,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company LLC now owns 888,888 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 463,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company's stock.

About Criteo

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo's platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo's offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

Further Reading

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