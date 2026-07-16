Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives "Outperform" Rating from Wedbush

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the information services provider's stock. Wedbush's price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock's current price.

Get Criteo alerts: Sign Up

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.30. Criteo has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Criteo had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $424.64 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,052.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 431,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,367,855.74. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 497,008 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 281,699 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 141,766 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 551,407 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 121,242 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 188,910 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 83,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Div Capital Phoenix Assets Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $2,288,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo's platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo's offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Criteo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Criteo wasn't on the list.

While Criteo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here