Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.79 and last traded at $130.7270, with a volume of 144228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.13.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $921.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.57 million. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $3,860,125.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 96.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 60.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Crocs by 597.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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