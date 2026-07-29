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Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Croda International logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Citigroup raised Croda International’s price target to GBX 3,200 from GBX 3,050, while maintaining a “neutral” rating; the target implies only 0.63% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with three Buy and three Hold ratings, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average target of GBX 3,230.
  • Croda shares opened at GBX 3,180, up 0.6%, with the company valued at approximately £4.43 billion; the stock remains below its 1-year high of GBX 3,312.
  • Five stocks we like better than Croda International.

Croda International (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,200 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.63% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,600 target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,230.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDA

Croda International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 3,180 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,989.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,900.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,312.

Insider Buying and Selling at Croda International

In other news, insider Steve Foots sold 73 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,840, for a total transaction of £2,073.20. Insiders have bought a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $72,490 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

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Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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