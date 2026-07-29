Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Croda International (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,200 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.63% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,600 target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,230.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDA

Croda International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 3,180 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,989.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,900.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,312.

Insider Buying and Selling at Croda International

In other news, insider Steve Foots sold 73 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,840, for a total transaction of £2,073.20. Insiders have bought a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $72,490 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

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