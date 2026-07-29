Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $242.6740 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.06 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock remained flat at $13.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $428.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCRN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $13.25 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cross Country Healthcare from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,178 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 397,216 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 115,823 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 90.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,438 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,962 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,560 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company's stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in the recruitment, placement and management of nursing and allied health professionals on both a travel and permanent basis. Through its integrated platform, Cross Country Healthcare serves hospitals, health systems, and long-term care facilities by matching qualified clinical talent with patient care needs across diverse care settings.

The company's core service offerings include travel nurse and allied health staffing, per diem staffing, permanent placement services, and managed services programs.

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