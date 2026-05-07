Cross Country Healthcare's (CCRN) "Neutral" Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.25 target price on the business services provider's stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Wedbush's price target points to a potential upside of 1.33% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCRN. Cross Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.31.

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Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 29.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $236.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.30 million. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060--0.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $8,470,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,414,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008,525 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,178 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 397,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company's stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in the recruitment, placement and management of nursing and allied health professionals on both a travel and permanent basis. Through its integrated platform, Cross Country Healthcare serves hospitals, health systems, and long-term care facilities by matching qualified clinical talent with patient care needs across diverse care settings.

The company's core service offerings include travel nurse and allied health staffing, per diem staffing, permanent placement services, and managed services programs.

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