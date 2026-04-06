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CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Repurchase $500.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
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Key Points

  • $500 million share buyback authorized to repurchase up to 0.5% of outstanding shares, a move management says signals confidence and can support EPS and provide a floor under the stock.
  • CrowdStrike beat Q earnings (EPS $1.12) with revenue of $1.31B, up 23.8% year‑over‑year; the stock trades around $398.61 with a market cap of about $101.1B and carries a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" and an average target near $504.98.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.61. 1,594,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,210. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.59. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital set a $550.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised CrowdStrike from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $504.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total value of $467,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,588 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,223.28. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,636 shares of company stock valued at $28,690,657. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.

CrowdStrike News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

CrowdStrike Company Profile

Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: CRWD is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company's core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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