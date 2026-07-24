Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.9333.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday.

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Crown Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CCK opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Crown has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business's fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.07.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Crown's payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Crown News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $436,078,000 after buying an additional 93,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $426,086,000 after buying an additional 670,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $363,173,000 after acquiring an additional 886,471 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,541,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $198,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

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