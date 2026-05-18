Crown (NYSE:CCK) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $107.00 price objective on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

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Crown Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $116.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $103.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.Crown's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 52,234 shares of company stock worth $5,832,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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