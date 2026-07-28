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Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Crown logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Crown Holdings shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.90 and last traded at $120.23. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with an average price target of $128.20 and several firms recently raising targets.
  • Crown reported quarterly EPS of $2.49, beating estimates of $2.16, while revenue rose 16.5% year over year to $3.67 billion. The company guided for third-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.20–$2.30 and full-year EPS of $8.30–$8.50.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35, equivalent to $1.40 annually and a 1.2% yield. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the stock, while CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan.
  • Five stocks we like better than Crown.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.90 and last traded at $120.23, with a volume of 116758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crown by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,471,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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