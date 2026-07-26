CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.4286.

Get CSW Industrials alerts: Sign Up

CSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW opened at $289.00 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $230.45 and a one year high of $337.02. The stock's fifty day moving average is $276.62 and its 200-day moving average is $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total value of $419,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,832. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total value of $291,596.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,605,146.50. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,136,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CSW Industrials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSW Industrials wasn't on the list.

While CSW Industrials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here