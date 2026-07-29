CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.43.

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CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NYSE:CSW opened at $298.87 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $278.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.61. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $230.45 and a twelve month high of $337.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.CSW Industrials's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total transaction of $291,596.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,146.50. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total value of $419,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,314,832. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,136,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSW. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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