CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $58.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSX. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on CSX from $45.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of CSX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.54.

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CSX Trading Up 5.4%

CSX stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,494,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,984. CSX has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 21.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 353,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,430,015.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Boone sold 136,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $6,384,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 208,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,742,647.40. This trade represents a 39.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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About CSX

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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