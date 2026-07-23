CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotia boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get CRT.UN alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3%

CRT.UN stock opened at C$18.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.26 and a twelve month high of C$18.94. The company's 50 day moving average is C$18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.38. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$157.56 million during the quarter. CT Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Research analysts expect that CT Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1696833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust's payout ratio is 51.56%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores. The trust's portfolio primarily consists of properties anchored by a Canadian Tire retail store, in addition to retail properties not anchored by Canadian Tire, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CT Real Estate Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CT Real Estate Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here