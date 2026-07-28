CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.95 and last traded at C$18.95, with a volume of 12190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.74.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRT.UN shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotia upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD increased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$17.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3%

The company's fifty day moving average is C$18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. CT Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of C$157.56 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CT Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1696833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0818 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. CT Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is 51.56%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores. The trust's portfolio primarily consists of properties anchored by a Canadian Tire retail store, in addition to retail properties not anchored by Canadian Tire, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property.

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