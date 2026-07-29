CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.5540, with a volume of 136781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.31 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 9.06%.CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.250 EPS.

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CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CTO Realty Growth's payout ratio is currently 723.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JonesTrading increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTO Realty Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 64.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,926 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth $357,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.87 million, a P/E ratio of 107.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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