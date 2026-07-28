CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.210-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts: Sign Up

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.4%

CTO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. 372,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.12 million, a PE ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $22.66.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 9.06%.The company had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.31 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. CTO Realty Growth's payout ratio is currently 723.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTO. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JonesTrading raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $23.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTO Realty Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CTO Realty Growth, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CTO Realty Growth wasn't on the list.

While CTO Realty Growth currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here