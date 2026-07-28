CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.31 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 9.06%. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.210-2.250 EPS.

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CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CTO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. 372,579 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business's fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $22.66.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. CTO Realty Growth's payout ratio is 723.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised CTO Realty Growth from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.67.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,016,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,295 shares of the company's stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 141,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,139,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,171,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,575 shares of the company's stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

Further Reading

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