CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 638,714 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 534,166 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Institutional Trading of CTS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CTS by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in CTS by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,542 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CTS by 19.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in CTS by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,904 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CTS by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company's stock.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. CTS has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. CTS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $139.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.83 million. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts predict that CTS will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. CTS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CTS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTS

CTS News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CTS this week:

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation NYSE: CTS is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company's core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

Further Reading

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