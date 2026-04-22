CTS (CTS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $136.8270 million for the quarter. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.450 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.86 million. CTS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CTS Stock Up 0.3%

CTS stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CTS has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $59.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. CTS's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTS

Institutional Trading of CTS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CTS by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in CTS in the third quarter valued at $341,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CTS by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in CTS by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 26,233 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in CTS by 14.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company's stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation NYSE: CTS is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company's core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

Further Reading

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