CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.72 and traded as high as $55.87. CTS shares last traded at $54.8730, with a volume of 168,498 shares traded.

Get CTS alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CTS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTS

CTS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72.

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.86 million. CTS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CTS Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. CTS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,542 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 19.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,904 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company's stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation NYSE: CTS is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company's core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CTS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CTS wasn't on the list.

While CTS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here