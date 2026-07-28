CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$585.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.1 million.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. Zacks Research cut shares of CTS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CTS in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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CTS Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CTS stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CTS has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. CTS had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 12.46%.The business had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. CTS's payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CTS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,542 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 26,233 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company's stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation NYSE: CTS is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company's core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

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