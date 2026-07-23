CubeSmart (CUBE) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3637 per share and revenue of $281.1180 million for the quarter. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The firm had revenue of $281.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CubeSmart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.08. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio is currently 149.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of CubeSmart from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.25.

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

Read Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 944.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,091 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company's stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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