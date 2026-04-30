CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.28, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.12 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.620-0.640 EPS.

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CubeSmart Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.54. 2,518,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. CubeSmart's payout ratio is presently 146.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut CubeSmart from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CubeSmart from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.57.

Read Our Latest Report on CUBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $949,530.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,411,438.14. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,297,286 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 251,022 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 524.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 83,326 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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