CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.1818.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 594.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company's stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The firm had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio is presently 149.30%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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