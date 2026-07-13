Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
CubeSmart logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CubeSmart has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold", based on 14 covering firms: nine rate it Hold and five rate it Buy. The average 12-month price target is about $43.18.
  • The company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $0.36 per share versus $0.34 expected, with revenue of $281.93 million also topping estimates. Revenue rose 3.3% year over year.
  • CubeSmart announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, implying an annualized yield of 5.3%. The payout ratio is currently high at 149.30%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.1818.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CUBE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 594.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company's stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The firm had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio is presently 149.30%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CubeSmart Right Now?

Before you consider CubeSmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CubeSmart wasn't on the list.

While CubeSmart currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines