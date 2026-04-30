CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.520-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.620-0.640 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CubeSmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,509,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,397. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.28. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 29.72%.CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $949,530.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,411,438.14. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,297,286 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $118,867,000 after buying an additional 251,022 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 524.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 29,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Further Reading

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