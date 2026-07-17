CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.5750, with a volume of 41196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Get CubeSmart alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.7%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. CubeSmart's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,381,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,808,000 after acquiring an additional 193,467 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,080,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,947,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $4,043,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 2,806.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 228,407 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 220,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $8,171,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CubeSmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CubeSmart wasn't on the list.

While CubeSmart currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here