CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.620-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.520-2.600 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CUBE stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.54. 2,509,698 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.28. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 29.72%.CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. CubeSmart's payout ratio is 146.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $949,530.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,411,438.14. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,297,286 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 251,022 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in CubeSmart by 524.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 83,326 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Further Reading

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