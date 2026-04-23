Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Cullen/Frost Bankers logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cullen/Frost Bankers will report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30, with analysts forecasting EPS $2.46 and revenue $585.3 million; the earnings call is set for 2:00 PM ET.
  • In the prior quarter the bank beat estimates (EPS $2.56 vs. $2.47) and reported $1.05 billion in revenue, and analysts now expect roughly $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 for the next.
  • Cullen/Frost pays a quarterly dividend of $1.00 (annualized $4.00, ~2.8% yield), has a market cap near $9 billion, and carries a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" with an average price target of $142.25.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $585.3160 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.05 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 22.21%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.91. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $148.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cullen/Frost Bankers's payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $142.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,893,610.42. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2,024.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,977 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,409,000 after buying an additional 356,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $29,687,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 197.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,601 shares of the bank's stock worth $44,319,000 after buying an additional 232,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 61.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,697 shares of the bank's stock worth $75,833,000 after buying an additional 230,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,890 shares of the bank's stock worth $81,283,000 after buying an additional 164,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers Right Now?

Before you consider Cullen/Frost Bankers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cullen/Frost Bankers wasn't on the list.

While Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines