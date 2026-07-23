Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $589.7150 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

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Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.28 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.86%.During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:CFR opened at $162.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers's dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $124,118.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,885,062.48. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 871 shares of the bank's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,371 shares of the bank's stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,706 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 33,843 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,851 shares of the bank's stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the bank's stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Stephens raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $152.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

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